The Nigerian All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both dipped disappointingly by 0.12% to end the week at 24,306.36 and N12.680 trillion respectively.

It ended the week with a total turnover of 901.542 million shares worth N13.453 billion in 18,676 deals traded this week by investors on the floor of The Exchange. This is disappointing when contrasted with what happened last week when a total of 961.833 million shares valued at N9.181 billion exchanged hands in 20,058 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 629.368 million shares valued at N5.186 billion traded in 9,887 deals; thus contributing 69.81% and 38.55% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT industry followed with 59.506 million shares worth N5.161 billion in 684 deals.