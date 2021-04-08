The Nigerian Army on Thursday evening stormed Imo State in a show of force following the recent gun attacks on police stations in the state.

Gunmen had on Monday morning attacked the correctional facility and police investigations department in Owerri, Imo State, setting them on fire and releasing over 1800 inmates.

The attackers, who operated between 1am and 3am also attacked a military base at Ukwuorji on the Owerri-Onitsha expressway, burnt a soldier in a car and razed four military operational vehicles.

The show of force, according to military sources, is intended to boost the morale of security agents and to restore the confidence of the people in the security agents.

“The operation show of force is a military exercise targeted at restoring the confidence of the people in the security agencies,” a source told PUNCH.

“It is also a way of raising the morale of the operatives after the Monday’s deadly attacks. It is a reassurance that the security agents have the capacity and capability to enforce public order and decorum.”

A huge presence of military men was spotted along Orlu-Owerri Road, Owerri-Onitsha expressway and Owerri-Okigwe Road.

Also, the high presence of military men also patrolled the metropolis as fear continued to pervade the atmosphere