Amber Rose explains why she removed BBL, relationship with Kanye West

American model and rapper Amber Rose has shared why she decided to remove her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

She said she had the surgery when bigger butts were popular but later changed her mind and had it reversed.

Speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Amber said, “I got my butt done when it was in style to have a big, stupid fat a**e, and now I got it taken out.”

Amber has been open about her plastic surgeries in the past. She previously had breast reduction surgery because her large breasts caused her discomfort and back pain.

During the interview, she also spoke about her past relationship with rapper Kanye West. She revealed that she made him take medical tests before they had unprotected sex.

“You’re Kanye West, and I made you get tested. … So how you got to take 30 showers after me? I wasn’t the one out cheating,” she said, referring to Kanye’s past comments about needing to shower multiple times after their relationship.

Her statements have started discussions online about changing beauty trends and celebrity relationships.