Nigeria to generate 6,000MW electricity in six months – Adelabu
Published

2 mins ago

on

Nigeria will generate 6,000MW of electricity in the next six months as the President Bola Tinubu administration is determined to solve the problems facing the sector, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured.

Adelabu, who stated this while featuring on Channel Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, noted that the country currently generates and transmits over 4,000MW, which he said has minor issues at the stage of distribution.

The minister said the current government has sought the support of experts and stakeholders to identify the problems of the power sector and the way out.

“We are currently at a little over 4,000MW today. We are working tirelessly day and night to ensure that we are able to ramp up generation to 6,000MW for the first time in the history of this country.

“We have an installed capacity of 13,000MW across the hydropower plants and the thermal plants. But for certain reasons, we have not been able to generate more than a little over 4,000MW. But we are going to change the narrative in this administration.

“In the next six months, Nigerians should expect not less than 6,000MW of power generated; and this 6,000MW will be successfully transmitted to Nigerians and it will be distributed to Nigerians,” the minister stated.

He sought the patience of Nigerians to tackle the problems in the sector.

Power generation in Nigeria dropped drastically since January 2024 due to low gas supply.

Amid this, the national grid collapsed two times in the first quarter of the year.

As complaints greeted the increase in the tariff payable by Band A customers, Adelabu promised that a stable power supply would be enjoyed by Nigerians in the next six months.

 

