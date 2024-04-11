Gov Otti to revive all Abia industrial layouts

In keeping with the broad economic development agenda of the present administration in Abia state, the state government says it has taken actions to revitalize Osisioma Industrial Layout, Aba and Umuahia as well as establish other industrial layouts across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu dropped this hint during a media interaction at Government House, Umuahia.

According to him , the state government would provide all necessary infrastructural facilities that would make it possible for investors to establish their presence in those industrial layouts.

He explained that the provision of these facilities would make conduct of business in those layouts hassle free and without any impediments

The Information boss also explained what the government wants to achieve in the industrial lay outs.

Said he: “Most importantly, the State government wants to consolidate Aba as a business hub and Abia state generally as an investors’ haven.

“So, the road infrastructure being provided by the state government, the provision of security, provision of power, like we have in Geometrics, the ease of doing business improvements, all these factors add up into making Abia state an investors’ delight.”

He further said that in the next few weeks and months, government would pursue this idea with vigour to ensure that the layouts are put in place.

Prince Kanu announced that Abia state government will from this week officially roll out the operations of the Harmonized TaskForce recently set up to deal permanently with touting, extortion and harassment of citizens and residents in the state.

According to him, the event would hold simultaneously in Aba and Umuahia.

In his words: “The focus will be on Umuahia and Aba as as all members of the Harmonized TaskForce, the Magistrates, the Area and Zonal coordinators and all the operatives involved are expected to participate fully in the exercise (Tuesday , 9th of April, 2024)”

Kanu further announced plans of Abia state government to make Umuahia a smart city, saying that government would soon make public its plans to redesign and beautify the Isi-gate area of the state capital and make it fit for a smart city.

“This plan has been on the drawing board for quite awhile but in the coming months, government will take its plans off the drawing board. A committee has all the while been working towards providing solutions that would make that part of the state capital look better than it actually does now”

