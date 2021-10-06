The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has said Nigeria produces around 2,500 films a year.

UNESCO disclosed this on Tuesday in a new report which highlighted the untapped potential in the film industry in Africa.

The UNESCO report said Africa’s film and audiovisual industries could create over 20 million jobs and contribute 20 billion dollars to the continent’s combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

‘The African Film Industry: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Growth’ is the first-ever mapping of the sector, which currently employs some five million people and accounts for five billion dollars in GDP across Africa.

Audrey Azoulay, the UNESCO Director-General, presented the report in Paris alongside esteemed filmmakers Abderrahmane Sissako and Mati Diop, NAN reported.

“This landmark publication reflects on the importance of strengthening international cooperation to enable all countries, in particular, developing countries, to develop cultural and creative industries that are viable and competitive both nationally and internationally,” she said.

The report aims to help the African film industry and decision-makers take stock of the current landscape and plan strategically for future growth.

“Africa’s potential as a film powerhouse remains largely untapped, despite a significant growth in production across the continent,” the report noted.

It added, “Nigeria alone produces around 2,500 films a year. Even though affordable digital film equipment and online platforms allow direct distribution to consumers, opening new avenues for content creators, Africa is the most underserved continent in terms of movie theatres. Currently, there is only one cinema screen per 787,402 people.’’

According to the report, the film industry also faces the significant problem of piracy.

The UNESCO report estimates that 50 per cent to over 75 per cent of revenue is lost to piracy, though precise data does not exist. Additionally, just 19 out of 54 African countries offer financial support to filmmakers.

The report outlined limitations on freedom of expression, education, training and internet connectivity as further challenges plaguing the industry.

This year marks two decades since adopting a UNESCO Declaration that upholds cultural diversity as being as necessary to humanity as biodiversity is to nature.

Ms Azoulay said in commemorating the anniversary, “We must raise our voice to reaffirm that films are indeed ‘public goods’ that require public support and investment to ensure equal access to creation, production, distribution, dissemination and consumption.”