Nigeria’s junior Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has said the deactivation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts by handlers of the social networking apps should reignite efforts by the Nigerian government to control speech in the country.

The minister who spoke to online medium, Peoples Gazette on Saturday, argued that just as the U.S. leader was sanctioned for reportedly inciting Americans through “hate speech,” peddlers of dubious claims should be prepared for the consequences in Nigeria.

“There is always a thin line between free speech and irresponsible and dangerous hate speech. Donald Trump was restricted because he lied and fermented hate speech,” he told the medium.

“Don’t make unfounded claims in Nigeria. If you do, be prepared to defend yourself and be ready to face the consequences.”