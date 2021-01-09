OBINNA EZUGWU

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has raised concerns over what it described as plots by governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone to hijack the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and turn it into a political machinery.

This is just as it warned the outgoing president general of the apex Igbo sociocultural group, Dr. Nnia Nwodo against acceding to any attempt to foist on the Igbo Nation, any leadership that is not of the making of Ndigbo or that would serve the interest of outside forces rather the interest of Ndigbo.

The ADF gave the warning in a communique signed by its president, Prof Uzodinma Nwala; its vice president, Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi; its BOT Chairman, His Lordship Obi Udezue Onubogu; chairman of its publicity bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, and issued at the end an emergency meeting of its National Working Committee convened via zoom on Saturday to discuss report on the critical developments over the 2021 Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elections billed for Sunday, January 10.

The group said there were contending issues that appear to pre-determine the outcome of the proposed election and to render the outcome of the election null and void.

According to it, “the background to the series of calls by various groups of Igbo leadership platforms urging the out-going Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo and his Executive to avoid any attempt to foist on the Igbo Nation, any leadership that is not of the making of Ndigbo or that would serve the interest of outside forces rather the interest of Ndigbo.”

It regretted the “state of unpreparedness of the Ohanaeze leadership to conduct a free and fair election,” warning against “attempts by the governors of the South-East to hijack Ohanaeze Ndigbo and convert it into their political machinery.

“Furthermore, it is suspected that the interest of the Federal Government as well as the interests of other regions are behind the attempts to manipulate the 2021 Ohanaeze election.

“The ADF Working Committee noted in particular the views canvassed through several letters that have been addressed to Chief Nnia Nwodo and his Executive by the Global Igbo Leaders comprising key pan-Igbo organizations including the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Nzuko Umunna, Aka Ikenga, etc. and the Concerned Ime Obi Members comprising eminent Igbo leaders from the seven Igbo-Speaking States of Nigeria, etc.

“The ADF Working Committee, in her deliberations, took note of the several irregularities that have already manifested in the manipulative process of the conduct of the so-called 2021 Ohanaeze elections; in particular, as of the 6th of January there is no official guidelines, no list of accredited voters, no list of venues for the elections, no list of qualified contestants, etc.

“There is yet no reaction to the several objections to the modalities being put in place for the election as well as the obvious omissions in organizing a credible Ohanaeze election.

“In the light of the foregoing, the ADF Working Committee has resolved to endorse the positions of the global Igbo Leaders comprising key pan-Igbo organizations including the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Nzuko Umunna, Aka Ikenga, etc. and

“Concerned Ime Obi Members comprising eminent Igbo leaders from the seven Igbo-Speaking States of Nigeria, etc. And therefore, failure to respect these popular views of Igbo leaders, ADF Working Committee enjoins all Igbo patriots to reject the outcome of any election that does not represent and respect the popular views of the leadership and people of Alaigbo.

“Finally. Should the later be the case, the ADF Working Committee is to summon an Emergency Meeting of the ADF Council so that it can direct the ADF next line of action which we shall canvass and get the endorsement of other concerned Igbo leaders and stakeholders on the way forward to ensure an authentic socio-cultural leadership platform that represents and works for the interest of the Igbo Nation.”