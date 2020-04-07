Transactions on the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, closed positively, reversing previous negative sentiment with the growth of N133.31 billion. The upturn was buoyed by bargain hunting in MTNN, ZENITH BANK, FBNH and 21 others. Consequently, the market breadth closed positively, recording 24 gainers as against 10 losers.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 225.81 absolute points, representing a growth of 1.24% to close at 20,925.19 points. Similarly, the overall Market Capitalization size gained N133.31 billion, representing an increase of 1.24% to close at N10.91 trillion.

FBNH emerged as the top gainer while CADBURY emerged as the top loser.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; FBNH (+10.00%), WAPCO (+9.69%), UBA (+9.00%), ZENITH BANK (+7.47%), MTNN (+3.04%), GUARANTY (+0.84%) and UACN (+0.71%).