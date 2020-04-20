Nigeria, on the 19th of April, confirmed 86 new cases of persons with COVID 19.

In a tweet released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at 11.50 PM, Sunday night, 70 of these new cases were recorded in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom and 1 each from Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno States.

NCDC

@NCDCgov
Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

70 in Lagos
7 in FCT
3 in Katsina
3 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Jigawa
1 in Bauchi
1 in Borno

As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 170
Deaths: 21

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Nigeria to 627. Out of this, 170 people have been discharged and 21 deaths recorded. (VON)

 

