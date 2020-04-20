Nigeria, on the 19th of April, confirmed 86 new cases of persons with COVID 19.

In a tweet released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at 11.50 PM, Sunday night, 70 of these new cases were recorded in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom and 1 each from Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno States.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Nigeria to 627. Out of this, 170 people have been discharged and 21 deaths recorded. (VON)