Nigeria backs Judge Taoheed Elias for ICJ seat, seeks to restore W’Africa’s voice on global bench

The Federal Government on Thursday officially presented Judge Dr. Taoheed Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), urging international support to restore West Africa’s representation on the world’s top judicial body.

The formal presentation, held in Abuja, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, and international law experts. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, led the endorsement of Elias’ candidacy, describing it as a pivotal step toward strengthening Africa’s presence in global judicial affairs.

Tuggar noted that West Africa has had no representation on the ICJ since 2011, while Nigeria has been absent from the court for over three decades, a gap he described as “a matter of concern, not pride.”

“This long absence underscores the importance of equitable geographical representation and the need for voices from West Africa to again be heard within the world’s highest judicial body,” Tuggar said.

“A Candidate for the International Community”

Introducing the nominee, Tuggar praised Elias as a distinguished jurist and international civil servant, whose character and career align with the values enshrined in the ICJ Statute.

“Elias embodies the qualities envisaged for a judge of the International Court, high moral character, professional integrity, and recognised competence in international law,” he said.

“He is not merely Nigeria’s candidate but a candidate for the international community.”

The minister emphasised that Elias’ nomination symbolised Africa’s broader commitment to justice and fairness in the global order.

Advertisement

“This candidacy is not about Nigeria alone. It is about ensuring that Africa, and West Africa in particular, retains its rightful voice in shaping the global rule of law,” Tuggar added.

Elias: “ICJ at the Heart of Global Peace”

In his remarks, Dr. Taoheed Elias said he was honoured to be presented as Nigeria’s candidate for the ICJ, pledging to continue his lifelong pursuit of justice through international law.

“The International Court of Justice is at the cornerstone of the UN system, responsible for the peaceful resolution of disputes among states,” he said.

He outlined three core pillars of his candidacy: academic expertise, institutional experience within the United Nations system, and hands-on judicial service.

“I have spent over two decades within the UN system as a lawyer, scholar, and judge, these are not theoretical experiences; they are lived ones,” he stated.

Currently serving as a Judge ad hoc at the ICJ, Elias highlighted his appointment by Equatorial Guinea in a recent case as a testament to his impartiality and global recognition.

“In the ICJ, a party without a national on the bench may appoint one. Equatorial Guinea chose me, not from their country, which speaks to international confidence in my fairness and competence,” he noted.

A Legacy of Legal Excellence

Advertisement

Dr. Elias is the son of the late Justice Taslim Olawale Elias, a former President of the ICJ and one of Nigeria’s most celebrated jurists. If elected, he would become the fourth Nigerian to serve on the Court, after Charles Onyeama, Bola Ajibola, and Taslim Elias.

He currently serves as:

President, Administrative Tribunal of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID)

Chairman, Islamic Development Bank Administrative Tribunal

Former President and Member, OPEC Appeals Committee

Legal Adviser and Director, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague

A member of the Institut de Droit International, Elias has also held senior positions in several UN-affiliated institutions and international legal bodies.

Restoring Nigeria’s Place in Global Justice

Tuggar and other officials said Elias’ candidacy was more than symbolic — it represents Nigeria’s commitment to international law, multilateralism, and peaceful dispute resolution.

Advertisement

Elections to fill the vacant ICJ seat, left by former president Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf of Somalia, will take place on November 12, 2025, in New York and The Hague.

If successful, Elias would not only restore Nigeria’s long-lost presence at the Court but also bring West Africa back to the judicial heart of the United Nations.

“Africa must not be a spectator in defining global justice,” Tuggar said. “Through Judge Elias, we seek to bring balance, insight, and integrity back to the world’s highest court.”