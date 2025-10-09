Tinubu Names Joash Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), succeeding Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure ended in October 2025.

The appointment was announced on Thursday by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, who said the decision followed approval by the National Council of State.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Amupitan as the nominee to fill the vacant position, following Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s exit,” Onanuga said.

According to him, Tinubu informed the council that Amupitan, a native of Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, is the first person from the North-Central state to be nominated for the position.

The president described the nominee as “apolitical and a man of integrity,” a view echoed by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, who commended the choice.

“In compliance with the constitution, President Tinubu will now send Amupitan’s name to the Senate for screening,” Onanuga added.

A Seasoned Academic and Legal Luminary

Professor Amupitan, 58, is currently Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, where he also serves as a Professor of Law. He is an alumnus of the same institution and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), elevated to the rank in 2014.

He specialises in Company Law, Evidence Law, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law, and is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost legal scholars in these fields.

Advertisement

Born on April 25, 1967, Amupitan attended Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin (1982–1984) before proceeding to the University of Jos (1984–1987), where he earned his LL.B and was called to the Bar in 1988. He later obtained an LL.M (1993) and a Ph.D (2007), both from the University of Jos.

He began his academic career in 1989 after completing his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation, and has since held several top administrative roles, including:

Dean, Faculty of Law (2008–2014)

Chairman, Committee of Deans and Directors (2012–2014)

Head, Department of Public Law (2006–2008)

Beyond academia, Amupitan has been actively involved in national and corporate service. He has served as:

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State

Board Member, Integrated Dairies Limited, Vom

Member, Council of Legal Education (2008–2014)

Advertisement

Member, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies

Former Board Member, Riss Oil Limited, Abuja (1996–2004)

Author and Thought Leader

Professor Amupitan has authored several influential legal texts, including:

Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008)

Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008)

Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013)

Principles of Company Law (2013)

An Introduction to the Law of Trust in Nigeria (2014)