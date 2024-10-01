Nigeria @64: Obi seeks independence from state capture, end to suffering 

Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 polls, has urged Nigerians to seek a true independent Nation free from state Capture and end the unprecedented hardship and suffering.

“On this day, we must make a sober commitment to build a nation truly independent from the present state capture that has held it down in failure and has kept the people suffering.

Writing his Independent Day message on his X handle on Tuesday, the former Anambra State Governor said, “Anniversary celebrations, whether of an individual or country, provide opportunities to Reflect on memories, Celebrate accomplishments, look to the future, and offer gratitude.

“This is exactly what we are doing today as our dear nation marks its independence anniversary, 64 years since our country, Nigeria, took charge of its destiny and began its journey to development as an independent nation.

‘It’s a Day to appreciate God for lavishly endowing us with everything natural, human, and material to be a great nation.

“For me however, this day should be a day of sober reflection for every Nigerian, especially for us, the leaders, whose actions and inactions have continued to contribute to the retrogression and very visible failure we are all witnessing.

“An unexamined life, they say, is not worth living. We must, therefore, examine our lives in the light of our journey as a nation within these last 6 decades.

“Have we pulled our people out of poverty or have we thrown more people into poverty? Have we made education accessible to every Nigerian child, or have we raised an army of over 18 million out-of-school children roaming the streets? Have we built a productive economy, or have we built a nation with now the worst debt profile in our nation’s history?

“On every measure of development, from the critical areas to every aspect, we are performing badly. From ranking poorly on safety and peacefulness to being one of the most terrorized countries in the world. From being ranked among the most highly corrupt countries in the world to being placed among the nations with gross disobedience to the rule of law. Our nation has continued its dangerous dance on the edge of a precipice.

“When compared with some countries who gained independence around the same time as ours, before and after us, Nigeria stands out as a failed nation that must be urgently rescued from further decadence.

“On this day, we must make a sober commitment to build a nation truly independent from the present state capture that has held it down in failure and has kept the people suffering. We must build a nation independent from tribal disunity and religious disharmony. We must build a New and Productive Nigeria that cares for the well-being of the people. That is the Independence we will celebrate as a nation, and it is POssible.”