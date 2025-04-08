Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu, aka Shina Rambo, has denied claims that he sells second-hand clothes, known locally as ‘okrika’, following a viral video showing him selling clothes on the floor of a market in Enugu.

In a recent interview, Madu gave some clarification that the clothes were brand-new imports from the United States, not used items as widely speculated.

He stated that he is the owner of multiple shops and employs several workers to run them, but he also enjoys being directly involved in the sales process.

Madu noted that he has been in the clothing business for over 30 years and has many people selling on his behalf across different locations.

Madu said: “First of all, I don’t sell okrika. Those clothes I was filmed selling are not necessarily okrika because they were on the floor. I don’t sell okrika. I import from I sell from the U.S.

“I have multiple shops, and I have boys who sell for me. I don’t do big man, I go to the field to sell by myself. I have a lot of people selling for me. I have different shops. I monitor my business. I have been doing this business for over 30 years”.

In contrast, Madu, in 2023, admitted to selling okrika just to fend for his family.

“You see that video, that man in that video, that’s the epitome of a father who is working hard for his children’s future.

“Yes, that man you see out there, he’s in the cold, he’s wearing that jacket, not feeling too well. But he still has to come out to do something legitimate for his children’s future. And that’s what I’m doing.

“So, for all you fathers out there, working as hard as that man, doing something good for your children’s future, you’re a strong man. And I say Happy Father’s Day to you.

“And like the bible says, a good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children. God bless you all, chao!”