(VIDEO) Nicki Minaj to UN: ‘Christians in Nigeria are under attack, world powers should act now’

American rap star Nicki Minaj has again drawn global attention to the plight of Christians in Nigeria, declaring at a United Nations event on Tuesday that believers in the country are facing targeted violence that demands immediate international action.

Minaj addressed the gathering at the invitation of U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz, who took interest in her earlier comments on X about religious persecution in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the rapper thanked former U.S. President Donald Trump for elevating the issue on the world stage and pushing for a stronger response to rising extremism.

She said her life in music had shown her the strength of unity across cultures, and emphasised that people everywhere should be free to practise their faith without fear. But in many places, she warned, that freedom is increasingly under threat.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed,” Minaj said. “Churches have been burned, families shattered, and entire communities now live in fear simply because of how they pray.”

She stressed that her concern was humanitarian, not political: “Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about choosing sides. It’s about standing together as human beings.”

Minaj said her advocacy was an extension of the values she had upheld throughout her career, speaking out against injustice wherever it occurs.

Her comments align with Trump’s recent announcement signalling Nigeria as a likely addition to the U.S. list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC), a designation that could carry severe diplomatic and economic consequences.

Trump warned that the U.S. would halt all forms of assistance to Nigeria and could take further action if violence against Christians persists.

Watch video below: