Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the listing of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) $4,000,000,000 FGN Eurobonds on its platform today, Monday, 31 January 2022. The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches as follows: 6.125% FGN SEP 2028 worth $1,250,000,000.00; 7.375% FGN SEP 2033 worth $1,500,000.00; and 8.25% FGN SEP 2051 worth $1,250,000,000.00.

NGX continues to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange providing access to a diversified range of assets including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). In 2021, NGX facilitated capital raising of over N7.13Tn across asset classes for both public and private corporations. Furthermore, through its vast network of Trading License Holder Firms and an integrated trading platform, NGX provides institutional and retail investors access to one of the most liquid markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The bonds were issued via the Debt Management Office with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acting as Domestic Book runner and FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as Financial Adviser