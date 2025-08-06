NGE pays glowing tribute to late Doyin Abiola

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s first female newspaper editor, late Dr. Doyin Hamidat Abiola, who died on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 in Lagos at the age of 82.

The passage of the former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of National Concord Newspapers was announced by her family on Wednesday, August 6.

The NGE, in a press statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, described Dr. Abiola as a pioneering figure in Nigerian journalism whose remarkable contributions reshaped the media landscape and inspired generations of professionals.

According to the NGE, Dr. Abiola’s legacy is a testament to her pioneering spirit, breaking down gender barriers and mentoring generations of journalists who have gone on to become great professionals.

“Her remarkable career trajectory, from reporter to the pinnacle of journalism, sets records as the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first woman to hold the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of a newspaper in Nigeria.

“Dr. Abiola’s leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to press freedom, gender equity, and national development have left an indelible mark on the profession.

“We remember her courage and resilience during the military era, withstanding harassment and threats during her tenure at Concord Newspapers.

“As we pray for her soul’s repose, we celebrate her achievements, which serve as a reminder that a person’s legacy is defined by the positive impact they leave behind.

“Dr. Abiola’s life and work inspire us to strive for excellence, driven by passion and commitment, regardless of gender or circumstance.

Married to late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Dr. Abiola was the first woman to edit a national newspaper in Nigeria and the first female to head a major media organisation in the country. Her groundbreaking achievements shattered gender barriers in an industry traditionally dominated by men.