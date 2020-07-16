Adebayo Obajemu

Sequel to claims of fraud levelled against Abba Bello, the Managing Director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) who was acussed of siphoning the sum of N50 billion, the bank has finally issued a rebuttal in an attempt to clear its name.

In a statement signed by NEXIM Bank’s Corporate Communications Department, it described the accusations as false. The statement also noted that ‘a faceless organisation’ known as Citizens Committee for Corruption Free Nigeria (CCCN) had been the one behind the fraud claims.

The statement further noted that Nexim Bank initially ignored the accusations, but felt the need to respond after those leveling accusations against the organisation showed no sign of stopping.

In a spirited bid to absolve the Abba Bello-led management of these fraud allegations, the statement had attacked NEXIM Bank’s immediate past management team. The erstwhile management was dissolved in 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari.