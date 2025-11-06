New York repeats London’s sad history

History has been repeated by the people of New York City, the largest city in the largest state in America. By electing Zohran Mamdani, son of Columbia University radical Islamic immigrant professor, New York has encored the mistake of London a few years ago when they elected Sadiq Khan, which completes the Islamic plot against the West. How did this happen, and who would have thought this possible in 2025? This election shows how myopic and pecuniary voters perceive politics and their interest and participation in the process.

The issue here is not why the people chose to elect him, it was their right to exercise and they have done so.

However, the critical question is what does this election represent for the U.S, the West, Israel and the world? Most people may see this election as a normal political process that expressed the will of the people. They would be wrong to think and believe so, because it is not. There’s an unseen hand in what happened in New York and this might as well be the beginning.

Perhaps, after Mayor may come the governorship, and who knows the presidency. Some may question this logic, but think of this: Can what made New Yorkers vote him as Mayor not also induce them to vote for him as governor and so on. NY is so strategic as the financial and diplomatic center of the world that it makes the event so epochal. This is not a happen-chance or accidental, but a deliberate scheme to take over, and the target is Israel. The West, and particularly U.S, represent a civilization, which is being challenged by a contrary malevolent ideology in the guise of religion that is determined to destroy it.

Sadly, the West is cocooned in its conceited safety, liberal indulgence, and bourgeois decadence to see the danger ahead and the canker gnawing at its fabric. This is not about Islam per se, as traditional Islam can coexist.

However, the new Islam is implacably opposed to western civilization and vows to end it. It nurses a nostalgic ambition of global dominance. Two countries are fueling this threat: Iran and Qatar. Iran provides the political, ideological and military inspiration, while Qatar backs it with unlimited funds used to saturated the West.

For instance, Qatar has invested $120 billion in UK, and President Trump talks about a $2 trillion investment prospects. The plan is to neutralize the Jewish lobby in the West, and you can see from the Gaza protests that the tide is already changing. Everything is choreographed towards a predetermined objective.

In 1993, I watched an Islamic propaganda video of this group in which they simulated the destruction of New York, yes NY. It was a brazen affront to reason and rationality. Imagine my shock on 9/11 when two aircraft plunged into the World Trade center. Then, reality dawn, this people mean business.

So, it is long in coming and what happened in New York on Tuesday should not be a surprise. Mamdani is neither a socialist nor democrat, it is a decoy, a smokescreen. He is a radical Islamist in sheep clothing. Populism, on which he rode, is the refuge of the dictator; it satisfies your feelings but takes away your freedoms.

What’s happening in London should interest the people who think Mamdani is a socialist, he is propagating Shiism, which is the Islam that vows death to the West, believes in universal Islamic government, the redistribution of wealth and confiscation of private resources, armed struggle (Jihad) and martyrdom. This is the ideology of radical Islam and not socialism. The Left is making the mistake of accepting it as part of social change. It’s deeper than that.

The bottomline of all this is Israel. Radical Islam is committed to the destruction of Israel and it will not happen with U.S still backing it. Already, Europe, which used to be part of the Transatlantic support for Israel, has been dismantled and lies prostrate, U.S is the next frontier, and New York is the first step in a journey of no return for America.