The Mystery of Politico cum Luminaries

In recent years, Nigeria’s political landscape has witnessed a curious evolution: an increasing number of seasoned politicians are turning to the legal profession, not just for their children—as was once the norm—but for themselves.

This emerging trend, marked by prominent figures like Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dino Melaye, and Rotimi Amaechi enrolling in law programs and being called to the bar, raises compelling questions about motive, strategy, and consequence.

Traditionally, law was seen as a stable and respectable career path—often encouraged by political elites for their offspring as a stepping stone to influence. Today, however, that trajectory is being reversed. Politicians with decades of experience in public service are now pursuing legal qualifications, seemingly in search of new leverage or legitimacy in an increasingly complex and adversarial political arena.

This convergence of politics and law may suggest a strategic recalibration. In a country where political fortunes can be unpredictable and legal battles commonplace, legal expertise can serve as both shield and sword. For some, it could be a move to fortify personal resilience; for others, a bid to remain relevant or untouchable.

Yet, this shift also stirs discomfort. What does it mean for the integrity of Nigeria’s legal system when political heavyweights—who may have benefitted from or presided over compromised systems—begin to don the robes of justice? Can the legal profession maintain its standards and independence, or will it risk being politicized further?

Ultimately, this trend reflects a broader tension in Nigerian governance: the intersection of power, law, and public trust. As more political actors take on dual roles as legal practitioners, the nation must grapple with the implications—both promising and perilous—of this evolving dynamic.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former military officer and governor of Osun State, exemplifies this pivot. After a distinguished career in the military and politics, he pursued legal studies and was called to the Nigerian bar in 2012 at the age of 61. Now in his mid-70s, Oyinlola practices law full-time, balancing it with his political engagements. Similarly, Dino Melaye, the outspoken former senator from Kogi State, completed his law degree and was called to the bar in July 2025, adding legal credentials to his already colorful political resume. Rotimi Amaechi, who served as governor of Rivers State, speaker of the state assembly, and federal minister of transportation, followed suit by getting called to the bar in March 2024. Other prominent figures include Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s former vice president and a senior advocate, called to the bar in 1978; Babatunde Fashola, former Lagos governor and senior advocate, called in 1988; and Ali Ahmad, a former speaker of the Kwara State assembly and law professor, called in 1990. Even celebrities with political ties, such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, a former Delta State commissioner who studied law later in life and was called in 2005, highlight how politics and law increasingly intersect. As of now, politicians like Osita Chidoka, a former aviation minister studying law at Baze University, and others in similar programs, continue this pattern, blending governance experience with legal expertise.Digging into online discussions, particularly on X, reveals rumored motives behind this trend. Many users speculate that politicians seek legal knowledge for self-protection in Nigeria’s litigious political arena. For instance, one X post from @InibeheEffiong

in December 2024 states, “My primary motivation for studying law… was to use the knowledge of the law to fight injustice and oppression, and fight and confront any government that does not serve the interest of the people.” This sentiment echoes among politicians, suggesting a desire for “legal maturity” to navigate disputes. Dino Melaye himself alluded to this around 2020, claiming he was now equipped to handle political issues with legal logic. Comments on X amplify these views; a user @egi_nupe___

in July 2025 noted, “Every law student in Nigeria studies all the law courses… that’s why regardless of which part of the country you study law, you must attend the Nigerian Law School,” countering narratives that downplay northern law degrees but implying politicians value comprehensive legal training for national leverage. Another post from @Oluwanonso_Esq

in August 2025 highlights, “Law is one of the most jurisdiction-specific careers ever,” hinting that politicians may pursue it to gain an edge in local tribunals without relying on external counsel. Rumors also swirl about election-related briefs, with some believing politicians become lawyers to directly influence or defend cases at tribunals, where high-stakes bets on outcomes could secure their positions. A Facebook post from May 2025 bluntly claims, “99% of lawyers in Nigeria studied law to do politics, so as to hv d sense of how to Tiff without being gbabbed,” reflecting cynical views that legal skills help evade accountability in corruption-prone politics.This flock to law schools carries significant business and societal implications. On one hand, it could signal grit and the ease of career switches in Nigeria, inspiring mid-life achievements and showing that age or prior success need not limit ambition. Politicians like Oyinlola and Amaechi demonstrate how legal qualifications can open new revenue streams, such as private practice or consultancy, bolstering their financial independence post-office. In a business context, this trend might invigorate the legal sector by bringing high-profile clients and networks, potentially boosting law firms’ revenues through specialized services in election law or governance advisory. However, it risks diluting the profession’s nobility if seen as a tool for political maneuvering. Election tribunals, often mired in technicalities and high failure rates for petitions—88.9% at tribunals and 79.4% at appeals in 2023, according to reports—become a focal point. Politicians with legal backgrounds might exploit this for advantage, raising fears of undue influence. Subtle intelligence from online forums suggests hidden motives, like using law to shield against probes or rigging allegations, information not readily available to the public but whispered in political circles.Concerns about infiltration have grown vocal, especially at Nigerian Bar Association events. At the 2025 NBA annual general conference in Enugu, former minister Oby Ezekwesili warned, “Stop trading the legal profession and handing it over to a bunch of lousy politicians who want to destroy generations here and unborn. Don’t you dare do it.” Her words, echoed in X posts stating, “Stop trading the legal profession and handing it over to a bunch of lousy politicians,” underscore fears that politicians could compromise judicial independence. Similar sentiments appear in reports, with lawyers like Femi Falana noting how technicalities create hurdles for genuine petitioners, potentially worsened by politically savvy lawyers. As this trend persists, future NBA conferences promise lively debates, blending humor and tension as ex-politicians in wigs mingle with purists, possibly turning sessions into spectacles of clashing worlds.Ultimately, while this surge reflects Nigeria’s dynamic spirit, it demands vigilance to preserve the legal profession’s role in upholding justice and business ethics. Stakeholders must ensure that law remains a bastion of fairness, not a politician’s shield, fostering a stable environment for investment and growth.