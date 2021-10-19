A newly promoted Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Dera Nnadi, has assumed office as the Controller in charge of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1.

He replaced Comptroller Peter Kolo who has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

Nnadi, until his appointment, served in the Command as Deputy Comptroller in charge of Administration.

Kolo handed over the mantle of leadership to his successor on Monday at the Conference Room of the Command.

In his handing over speech, Kolo expressed his gratitude to the principal and entire officers for their unflinching support and cooperation through his stay at the Ogun Area Command 1.

He congratulated the new CAC and described his appointment as a round peg in a round hole.

“He is rest assured that he will sustain his legacy and even build on it,” he said.

Responding, Nnadi thanked the NCS Management for finding him worthy of the position and pledged to discharge his duty with due diligence and high sense of responsibility, while commenting the outgoing CAC “for his mentorship and selfless service to the Nation.”

He called on all the principal officers and the entire Officers/Men of the Command to extend their loyalty and cooperation to him.

