The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), says it is drafting laws that will enable it to penalise DisCos for wrongful disconnection of power supply to customers.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba titled “Consultation Paper on Review of Customer Protection Regulations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)”, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to the statement, penalties to DisCos for wrongful disconnection will range from N1,000 for residential buildings to N1500 for commercial and N2000 for Industrial.

“A DisCo which disconnects a customer supply in violation of these regulators shall compensate the customer on equivalent of 100 per cent daily energy Cap for every day the wrongful disconnection lasts,” the statement said.

“This shall be determined based on the previous month bill or consumption. In the event of a property left unoccupied for a period of time following the exit of the occupant, a new occupant of a premises should contact the DisCo on their first day of moving into the premises.

“Which the DisCos should take into consideration for billing such customers.”

The NERC also proposed that when a DisCo has overcharged a customer, it should advise the customer in writing within five days of becoming aware of the error and also should repay the amount by crediting the exact amount of the overcharge to the customers’ next bill.

“On the other hand, NERC has proposed that, in the case of undercharge from incorrect billing, the DisCos may establish the undercharge and recover the amount for not less than three months.

“On replacement of faulty or obsolete meter, NERC said that a meter shall be considered faulty and not in compliance with the Distribution Metering Code if it is determined that any part on that metering system does not comply with the code.”

The NERC also proposed that any customers the need connection to a building is responsible for any accumulated connection charges required by the DisCos as approved by the commission.

“While the distribution licensee shall be responsible for the connection to the customer’s metering point.

“The distribution licensee shall, within 48 hours of the provision of the requisite materials in the right quantity and quality by the customer, effect connection of supply Io the customer’s residence or premises,” NERC said