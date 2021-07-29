Adebayo Obajemu

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc on Wednesday published its financial statement for First Quarter ended, 30 June 2021.

The report shows year on year growth in the company’s top line and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N233.703 billion was reported for the three months period, up by 51.19% from N154.58 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 9.57% to N5.446 billion from N4.971 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Flour Mills increased to N1.33 from the EPS of N1.21 in Q1 2020.

At the share price of N30.75, the P.E ratio of Flour Mills stands at 23.15x with earnings yield of 4.32%.