NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External results.

According to the exam body, 57,114 candidates obtaining five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, who disclosed this while announcing the release of the results in Minna on Friday, said there was a pass rate of 67.35 per cent.

Wushishi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of NECO, said the examination was conducted from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14, 2024, with 86,067 candidates registering.

He noted that the release of the results was the culmination of the processes involved in the conduct of a successful examination, consisting of pre-examination, examination, and post-examination stages.

Wushishi said a total of 29 subjects were examined, with 83,220 candidates sitting for English Language and 83,024 candidates sitting for Mathematics.

He said the results showed that 62,929 candidates, representing 75.62 per cent, obtained credit and above in English Language, while 77,988 candidates, representing 93.93 per cent, obtained credit and above in Mathematics.

The registrar said a total of 70,711 candidates, representing 83.39 per cent, obtained five credits and above, irrespective of English language and mathematics.

Wushishi said that 6,160 candidates were, however, booked for various forms of malpractice, a reduction of 27.7 per cent compared to 2023.

According to him, seven supervisors-two each in Oyo and Ogun and one each in Lagos, Cross River and Ebony-were recommended for blacklisting for poor supervision, lateness as well as aiding and abetting during the examination.

He said that 14 centres—10 in Ogun and four in Oyo—were blacklisted for their involvement in whole centre malpractice in nine subjects.

The registrar also said that candidates could access their results on the NECO official website, www.neco.gov.ng, using their examination registration number.

Wushishi commended the federal government, the minister of education, and other stakeholders for their support and guidance.

He also announced the release of the 2025 Digitalised Staff Annual Posting Calendar, which could be accessed by members of staff through apcic.neco.gov.ng/myapc. (NAN)