Ndigbo still in shock over Iwuanyanwu, Ubah’s death

The Igbo nation is still in shock over the twin deaths last week of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief (Engr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the senator representing Anambra South in the Senate, Sen Ifeanyi Ubah. Ndigbo described both men as patriots who in their separate endeavours were great ambassadors of both the Igbo nation as well as the country Nigeria.

Many respondents informed Business Hallmark newspaper that the deaths of Iwuanyanwu and Ubah were two contrasting events that cannot be outlined on the same page or pattern.

Afam Echi, an online television presenter and a public affairs analyst, noted that “whereas the obituary of Iwuanyanwu was received with pain and praise, Ubah’s death news hit everyone who had a conscience. This is because Iwuanyanwu died at 82 and was accomplished. In a way, his death, though painful, was received with joyful thanks. On the other hand, Ubah gave up the ghost at just 52, still young and striving to climb the success ladder. Therefore, his was a tragedy of sorts”, Echi noted.

The analyst drew compelling comparisons between the two departed Igbo wards whom he described as ingenious and visionary. According to him, “Iwuanyanwu and Ubah were two men of almost the same dream, ambition and vision. As Iwuanyanwu established Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Champion newspapers, invested heavily in banking, airline, real estate, and construction fields, so also did Ubah have huge interests in Ifeanyi Ubah FC, Authority newspapers as well as oil and gas businesses.

“Therefore, they were successful entrepreneurs and employers of labour. They helped in alleviating poverty by creating jobs and giving people hope in the face of hopelessness. They contributed to the growth and development of the South East and Nigeria as a whole. Of course, both men were equally politicians of note”.

In a tribute posted on X.com, former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the last 2023 general elections, His Excellency, Peter Obi, said he was shocked and sad over the death of Ubah, noting that he met with the late senator on July 12 during the burial of Mr. Chieloka Ubajekwu, the Chief Security officer of Nnewichi zone of Nnewi, Anambra State.

He said, “Senator Ubah personally welcomed me at the burial and requested that I visit his house for lunch, to which I pleaded with him to reschedule to another date as I already had several engagements for the day. Similarly, despite party differences, I commended him for his contributions to a better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, via which he cared for the less privileged in our society, by investing in their education, and health and pulling people out of poverty.”

In mourning Ubah, the Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwumah Soludo, in a press statement made available to pressmen by his press secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, revealed that Ubah’s death was “a regrettable loss to Anambra South and Anambra State as a whole, saying it is also regrettable that it came shortly after Ndigbo lost another great son, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“Senator Ubah was a magnanimous philanthropist whose generosity touched countless lives as an employer of labour and a businessman of remarkable vision and acumen,” Soludo enthused. The erstwhile Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) governor described Ubah as “an astute businessman and politician, who contributed his quota towards nation-building as a representative of his people in the Senate”.

Governor Peter Ubah of Enugu State lamented the sudden death of Ubah, insisting it came at a time when his services to humanity were needed most.

According to him, “Senator Ubah was committed to the Igbo cause and passionate about his service to the nation as a lawmaker”.

Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency Nwifuru in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, paid tribute to Ubah this: “His untimely death is a tremendous loss to us all. Senator Ubah was a tireless advocate for the welfare of our citizens, and his contributions to the development of Nigeria as a Senator will never be forgotten. His wisdom, expertise, and passion for good governance inspired countless individuals to greatness”.

The late Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah was the founder and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited which he established in 2001. He was elected to the senate for the on-the-ticket of YPP in 2019 and 2023, before moving to the ruling APC.

In a rather poetic dirge, a beneficiary of Ubah’s philosophy and humanitarian services, Romanus Chukwunonso Ugwu, recalled how the late senator assisted him in numerous ways.

“Devastating! Difficult to believe that the man who touched my life in many ways is gone. I worked with him closely during TAN. I still remember leaving the TAN office in Abuja as late as 2 am, or 3 am to where I reside then.

“He gave me a blank cheque to edit sports pages of his newspaper, Authority. He also powered us up with juicy high-denomination dollars in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Only last week, I covered a function, the APC Anambra State stakeholders meeting, in Abuja where he was not only in attendance but also pledged N50 million.

“A philanthropist par excellence and an oil magnet, he was a man who excelled in every sphere of life – sports, business, politics.

What is this life self”?

Expectedly, most Nigerians, particularly the Igbo remember Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu with his great exploits in football, particularly Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club of Owerri (now defunct) famously known as Naze Millionaires.

According to Desmond Ekwueme, a sports commentator, the team was formed in 1985 precisely after it metamorphosed from Spartans FC but would later transform to Heartland FC in 2006 after the Imo State Government bought the club from Iwuanyanwu who passed on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu, the Ahaejiagamba of Ndigbo was passionate and interested in taking Nigeria Football to the highest level through his sponsorship of the club Interestingly, Iwuanyanwu wasn’t alone in this ambition cum dream. He had the like of the Late Bashorun MKO Abiola owner of Abiola Babes FC and later Concord FC of Abeokuta, Senator Patrick Osakwe owner of Flash Flamingoes FC of Benin, and John Mastoroudous who was the face of AG Leventis the owner of Leventis United of Ibadan.

“Indeed, Abiola, Osakwe, and Iwuanyanwu among others inspired the likes of Chief Teluwo owner of VIP Professionals of Lagos, Chief Udoji owner of Udoji United of Awka, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma owner of Gabros Int’l FC of Nnewi, Chief Jude Ezechukwu owner of Jasper United of Onitsha and Dr. Nnamdi Ozobia chairman of Nigerdock FC of Lagos. Not forgetting Late Chief Daniel Idama, the Chairman of Julius Berger FC and Financial Director of the parent company Julius Berger Nigeria Plc”.

Ekwueme pointed out that Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC reached the finals of the 1988 African Cup of Champions Clubs and 2009 CAF Champions League, the premier African continental club tournament, and won four straight Nigerian league titles from 1987 to 1990. They won five Nigeria Premier League titles in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993. They won the prestigious FA Cup in 1988. On three occasions Iwuanyanwu Nationale got close to winning the Champions Cup but failed. They were beaten at the finals in 1988 (losing to Entente Setif of Algeria) and also got to the semi-final in 1990 and 1991 respectively before losing to Nkana Red Devils (Zambia) and SC Villa (Uganda) on both occasions. In these periods playing for Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC was the ultimate.

Among the Igbo dignitaries who paid early tributes shortly after Iwuanyanwu’s death was made public was the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, who described the demise of the founder of Hardel and Enic as well as the chairman of Oriental Airlines as a great loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria.

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, in a short release, said Chief lived a fulfilled life of accomplishments both in business, politics, church, sports, and community leadership, adding that he stood out as one of the very few Nigerians with triple National Honours and was indeed a Pan-Nigerian.

Ihedioha said, “I received with great pain the news of the passing of our revered leader, elder statesman, and the president general of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Chief Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, MFR, OFR, CFR, KSC (Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo), in the early hours of Thursday 25th July.

“Remarkably, Chief Iwuanyanwu lived a fulfilled life of accomplishment in business, politics, the church, sports, and community leadership. He was outstanding in many respects and a role model to many.

“As president general of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, it is worthy to note that he raised the bars of leadership. He was truly a pathfinder and astute in various fields of endeavour.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu unarguably died as a patriot and a true defender of his people. He stands out as one of the very few Nigerians with triple National honours and was indeed a Pan-Nigerian. He will be greatly missed.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my condolences to the Iwuanyanwu family, Ndi Imo, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, and the entire Igbo race. Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, may your soul rest in peace “.

The Diaspora paramount ruler of the Igbo community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu (Ezeigbo Ghana), in a statement, said Iwuanyanwu was an iconic figure.

“May I, on behalf of my lovely family, members of the Obi Igbo, Obi Eziokwu Royal Cabinet, and the entire Igbo people in Ghana under my leadership commiserate with the Iwuanyanwu Family of Umuohii Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State over the demise of your son, our iconic father figure, an illustrious son of Imo State and true Nigerian patriot, late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who has just passed on to join his ancestors. Your father, our father, as you know was a symbol of Igbo unity, peace, progress, and a strong advocacy for true federalism who devoted the better part of his years to defending the Igbo cause during, before, and even after the civil war.

“His demise came as a big shock to all of us as he left the stage at a very critical time when his fatherly counsel and leadership directions are much needed to address several issues in the South East. Having made his marks and left his footprints on the sands of history, we shall continue to celebrate his many legacies and eulogize those rare leadership virtues he stood for.

Senator Orji Kalu who toed Iwuanyanwu’s paths in various paths, mourned thus, “I mourn the demise of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“The late eminent businessman and philanthropist was a patriotic elder statesman and selfless leader, who was passionate about the growth and progress of Nigeria. He was indeed a man of honour. His demise is a big loss to Nigeria and Ohanaeze in particular.

“He will be remembered for his good deeds and worthy legacies. My condolences to the family, government, and good people of Imo State. Adieu Ahaejiagamba.”

The Man of the Moment and the Action Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, described Iwuanyanwu and Ubah’s deaths as a great loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria given their industry, vision, and patriotism. He prayed to God to grant their souls peace and eternal rest.

