Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah is dead

Published

5 hours ago

on

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South district in the National Assembly, has died.

Ubah, a notable politician and businessman died in the United Kingdom, where he had travelled to two days ago.

A source said he died in a UK hospital where he went for an operation.

The senator defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Young Progressives Party, YPP, last year.

Also, Ubah, the CEO of Capital Oil, survived an assassination attempt in September 2022.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

