The Late Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Elder lbanga Bassey Etang, tested positive to the coronavirus, the agency has disclosed.
In a release issued on Tuesday and signed Charles Obi Odili, NDDC, the family of Elder Etang, who died on May 28, 2020, has authorised the agency to announce that he tested positive to COVID-19.
“The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the Commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID-19.
“The ministry has, therefore, directed the Commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today, While seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased,” he stated.