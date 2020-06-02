The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating non-implementation of pay-as-you-go package by DSTV and other satellite providers in the country has assured Nigerians of justice.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Unyime Idem, gave the assurance while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja after the inauguration of the committee by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Idem, also Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Communication, representing Ukanafun/Orukanam Constituency of Akwa-Ibom, said the matter before the committee affected the vast majority of Nigerians.

“As chairman of this ad hoc committee, I want to assure Nigerians that their interest will be protected.

“When I moved the motion on the floor of the house, I stated that the business of this nature, the customers should be given the right to choose what they want.

“We have interacted with Nigerians and what they want is pay-as-you-go so that when they are out in their respective locations, their subscriptions can be there and they will make use of it when they return.

“We are here to defend our constituents who happen to be the consumers; based on the inauguration today, I can tell Nigerians that justice will be done at the end of the day,” he said.

Edem said the committee was ready to step on toes, saying that constituents elected reps based on courage and boldness and that would be brought to play.

The lawmaker said all stakeholders including the regulators and service providers would be invited to deliberate on ways to open up the sector.

He said that all bottle-necks would be critically looked into with the view to liberalising it for more interested Nigerians to benefit. (NAN)