In pursuance of the consumer protection, information and education mandate, the Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has requested proposals for the engagement of Consumer Advocacy Groups.

This, according to the commission will enable the commission to establish a robust database of Consumer Advocacy Groups.

The essence of the engagement is to have a database that will serve to inform and educate telecom consumers on their rights and responsibilities as well as create awareness for the Commissions activities and industry trends.

“The objective is to have a pool of genuine Advocates who are passionate about consumer protection and are willing to inform and educate telecoms consumers; protect consumers from abuses, exploitation and deceit and assist NCC to educate telecom consumers on their rights and obligations,” NCC said in a public notice signed by Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, its Executive Vice Chairman.

According to the notice, engaging the consumer advocacy group will help to bridge the communication gaps existing between consumers and the regulator on one hand, and the operating companies on the other, which will ultimately, help to obtain useful feedback to improve telecom service delivery.

Their scope of work shall include assisting the Commission in creating consumer awareness and education; sensitizing telecom consumers and bridge information gaps on relevant consumer issues and assisting in mobilizing and enlightening some target consumers such as market women, artisans, the unskilled and the grassroots at various programmes and regulatory interventions by the Commission that benefit the consumers.

Others are to provide leverage for the Commission to execute consumer-centric projects that will cover the six (6) Geopolitical zones and impact telecom consumers in the nook and crannies of Nigeria and assist in reaching out to special groups like the “Differently Abled People” to ensure all-inclusive participation in the Nigerian telecom space.

Eligibility Criteria

Telecom Consumer Advocacy Groups are encouraged to serve as Consumer Protection Ambassadors within their communities and should be able to meet the needs of the diverse population. This is to ensure that ICT consumers across the country are well informed irrespective of their geopolitical zones or inability to attend formal consumer-centric programs.

Consumer Advocacy Groups should:

1. be a corporate entity duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission and should have verifiable directors/ trustees;

2. have a verifiable physical address/location;

3. have a good knowledge of the Commission and Telecoms/ICT industry;

4. be able to demonstrate a good knowledge of various consumer issues and should be passionate about consumer Information and Education;

5. be able to demonstrate/provide evidence of previous or ongoing consumer advocacy work carried out;

6. have the capacity to deliver consumer advocacy programmes in English and three major Nigerian languages

Submission of Documents

Interested Consumer Advocacy Groups are invited to send written requests to the Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission via e-mail address: [email protected] and attach soft copies of the following:

• Brief profile of the Advocacy Group

• Qualification and experience of team members

• Proof of registration with Corporate Affairs Commission

• Track record of previous or ongoing consumer advocacy work carried out.

• Evidence of area of specialization and proof of influence within communities

Advocacy Groups may also wish to provide evidence of other unique qualifications/experiences that make them most suited for such assignments. All submissions must reach the Commission on or before September 24, 2020

Please note that emails should indicate “Application to be Enrolled in NCC Consumer Advocacy Group Database” in the subject field.