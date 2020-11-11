The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has outlined plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G with industry stakeholders.

NCC Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, said however, that the commission was yet to concluded plans for the deployment of the network in the country.

The statement which detailed the Commission’s Draft Consultation Document on the deployment of fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria, spelling out FG’s plans for implementation of 5G in Nigeria, said it wants the general public to know it is yet to fully conclude plans for 5G deployment but has outlined plans for a successful implementation in its publication.

“The NCC wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the Commission has not concluded plans for the deployment of fifth Generation (5G) network,” the statement said.

“It provides a background into the benefits of 5G technology and outlines the Commission’s plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

“It presents guidelines for the relevant areas of the technology and the expectations of the Commission from the operators.

“This plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria.

According to commission, 5G tests had been carried out in different locations across the nation to observe challenges related to the network from health to security. It stated that the tests are being done to determine how Nigeria can maximize the network for a service-driven economy.

“These engagements are targeted at enabling the development of robust policies, which will put Nigeria in the best place to contribute maximally to the digital economy drive of the nation,” it said.

“The specific targets of these engagements include the development of policies which have the potential of accelerating the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria,

“Maximizing the productivity and efficiency benefits of 5G to the nation, Creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses at home and abroad and encouraging in-country investment.

“Ensuring the operations of 5G networks are in conformity with international standards for the avoidance of doubt, as with the previous technologies such as 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G.”