Sixty-eight inmates of the Kano State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service have successfully passed the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, marking a major milestone in the state’s prison education programme.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Musbahu Lawan, the candidates were sponsored by the Kano State government under the Centre for Inmates’ Continuity Education, an initiative designed to rehabilitate inmates through formal learning.

Lawan explained that the success underscores the objectives of the Correctional Service Act, 2019, which emphasises reformation and reintegration of inmates through both academic and vocational training.

The Controller of the command, Ado Inuwa, commended the inmates for their dedication, describing the outcome as a “remarkable achievement” that demonstrates the transformative power of education.

He noted that the programme aligns with the directive of the Controller-General of Corrections, CGC Selvester Indidi Nwakuche, MFR, mni, who has encouraged correctional facilities nationwide to enrol inmates in educational and skills-based programmes to prepare them for meaningful reintegration into society.