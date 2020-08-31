Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) has said it had successfully installed a new high-speed canning line at its Ikeja plant.

According to the bottling company, the latest development is in tune with its business optimisation and transformation objectives.

Ekuma Eze, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, said in a statement that the move and the supporting capital investment are in synergy with the company’s commitment to continue investing in the country.

“As a leading consumer packaged goods company, NBC is committed to supporting the Nigerian economy and its people. In addition, as our products continue to cater to a growing range of tastes, we seek to continue to offer our consumers a wider choice of healthier options, premium products and increasingly sustainable packaging.

“This is why we’ve made this significant investment into the installation of this new can manufacturing line at our Ikeja plant,” he said.

With this development, the company’s production capacity for canned products will increase significantly, while production time will be greatly reduced.

This will in turn increase the availability of Coca-Cola can products, and the products will now come in modern sleek cans.

The new canning line will afford NBC the power to meet up with increasing sales demand, and boost the company’s export capacity.

Eze also disclosed in the statement that the company has“plans in place to install additional bottling lines at the plant in 2021.”