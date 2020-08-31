Adebayo Obajemu

Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sunday, said that the Dangote Fertilizer plant has been fully completed and set for commissioning in the months ahead.

According to a statement by Dangote Fertilizer Limited, Nanono, who stated this during a facility tour of the Dangote Fertilizer plant in Lagos, maintained the plant was crucial to the achievement of the Federal Government’s Agricultural Transformation Agenda, aimed at boosting food security in the country.

According to him, Aliko Dangote’s investment in fertiliser production would contribute to improved farm yields and agricultural productivity, which are critical to Nigeria’s long-term food security.

He also commended Dangote for keying into the Federal Government’s Presidential Initiative on Fertiliser aimed at bringing down the cost of fertilizers across the country.

Nanono added that the Federal Government wanted to make sure that Nigerians have enough food to eat, adding that this goal can only achieved through availability of fertilizer.

He said, “The capacity of Dangote Fertilizer is enough to change the way fertilizer is being used in this country. We are going to complement his efforts and support him in this regard. The challenge of the supply of fertilizer is going to be solved by the Dangote Fertilizer plant. I can now go home and sleep.

“The Federal Government wants to make sure that Nigerians have enough food to eat. We can only achieve the objective with enough fertiliser in the country. I am extremely proud of Aliko Dangote for what he is doing in this country. I think no other person has probably done half of what he is doing in the area of investment.

“If we can have just additional two of his type, this country will be completely different. I think all we have been trying to do as far as agricultural development is concerned, has been captured by the Dangote Fertilizer plant. Nigeria has a potential for agriculture. Obviously, Dangote Fertilizer is going to help the government and the farmers.

“That’s why we consider Dangote Fertilizer as a partner in progress in achieving food sufficiency in the country.”

The minister also called on the company to assist the Federal Government’s agricultural mechanisation scheme as well as extension services for small scale farmers, noting that the support was needed for the success of the mechanisation scheme, which he said, is expected to cover 632 local government areas across the nation