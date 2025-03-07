Connect with us

Business

NBC grants Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 99.7 FM Radio operating licence 
Advertisement

Business

Bank of Industry disburses N108bn to 921 women-owned businesses

Business

Julius Berger deepens regional presence at Choiseul Africa Summit

Business

Nigerian govt raises N2.51trn through T-Bills, OMO auctions

Business

Market blowback forces Trump to back off Mexico, Canada tariffs

Business

United Capital rewards investors, pays N2.40K total dividend per share in 2024

Business

Nigeria will achieve 7,000MW power generation with tariff hike - FG

Business

Petrol cost may plummet further as crude prices decline

Business

Market sheds N290bn as NGXASI closes lower by 0.44%

Business

Court orders Dominos Pizza to pay N3m to customer for sending unsolicited messages

Business

NBC grants Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 99.7 FM Radio operating licence 

Published

3 hours ago

on

NBC grants Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 99.7 FM Radio operating licence 

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has granted full operational licence to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 99.7 FM Radio after  successful  completion  of its test transmission 

In a statement released by the  institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol ‘Yemi Ajibola,  the approval was contained in a letter by the Secretary of the Commission, Francisca Aiyetan, dated February 3,2025 addressed to the Rector, Architect (Dr)Koyejo Jolaoso.

The approval, according to the letter, was based on the report of successful completion of Test Transmission by the Station in compliance with the provisions of the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

It reads, “I am directed to convey the approval of the National Broadcasting Commission to your request to commence full transmission on your Campus FM Radio Station, MAPOLY 9

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *