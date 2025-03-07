NBC grants Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 99.7 FM Radio operating licence 

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has granted full operational licence to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 99.7 FM Radio after successful completion of its test transmission

In a statement released by the institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol ‘Yemi Ajibola, the approval was contained in a letter by the Secretary of the Commission, Francisca Aiyetan, dated February 3,2025 addressed to the Rector, Architect (Dr)Koyejo Jolaoso.

The approval, according to the letter, was based on the report of successful completion of Test Transmission by the Station in compliance with the provisions of the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

It reads, “I am directed to convey the approval of the National Broadcasting Commission to your request to commence full transmission on your Campus FM Radio Station, MAPOLY 9