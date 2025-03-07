Julius Berger deepens regional presence at Choiseul Africa Summit

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is reinforcing its regional expansion strategy, aiming to solidify its presence across West Africa’s construction sector.

Speaking at the Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the company’s Director of Corporate Development, Jochen Stolle, expressed confidence in Julius Berger’s growing footprint in the region.

“I see Julius Berger as one of the big players coming out of this region in the future,” he said.

At the Sofitel Marina Hotel & Spa in Cotonou, where West Africa’s movers and shakers gathered under the coastal sun, conversations weren’t just exchanged—they carried weight with more than 350 economic minds, government leaders, and industry decision-makers meeting for the Choiseul Africa Summit convened by the Choiseul Institute.

It was a space to build partnerships, shape new economic strategies, and set the pace for regional growth. With the Government of Benin actively supporting the event, Julius Berger co-sponsored the summit, positioning itself at the heart of discussions on the region’s infrastructure and economic future.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, Stolle underscored the importance of Julius Berger’s presence at the summit.

“The sponsorship for Julius Berger is very important. We attended this conference last year, and now it is coming to Benin Republic. It is a story that we have to pick up. Let us interact with other agencies, let us interact with other government bodies in all the West African countries that are in the focus of Julius Berger. Let us do the first step here, introduce us to the people, and develop anything that is coming out of it.”

He highlighted the advantages of doing business in Francophone West Africa, emphasizing economic stability and shared currency benefits.

“I think the Francophone region of Africa has the greatest advantage; they have the common currency; they have a stable currency. This will also give Julius Berger the trust and the face is good development in this region.”

President of Choiseul Africa, Pascal Lorot, underscored Benin’s rising profile in the region, stating,

“Benin today embodies an ambitious Africa that is firmly focused on the future. With its stability, modern infrastructure, and strategic positioning, it stands out as a market of opportunities and expertise, as well as a key hub for regional economic exchanges. Hosting the Choiseul Africa Summit in Cotonou is a recognition of Benin’s central role in driving growth and fostering cooperation in West Africa.”

Adding his perspective, Julius Berger’s Regional Representative in Cotonou, Christophe Fierens, echoed the importance of the summit.

“With over 10 years of expertise, Choiseul Africa has been instrumental in highlighting attractive economic hubs across the African continent. The host country, Benin Republic, which is undergoing a remarkable transformation, has now established itself as an attractive hub for investors and a key player in regional trade,” he said.

On Julius Berger’s operations in Benin, Fierens noted key differences from Nigeria. “Operating in Benin has required a shift in approach,” Fierens said. “As a company with strong roots in Nigeria, we’ve had to adapt to the nuances of the Francophone business environment—navigating regulatory processes, understanding administrative expectations, and ensuring seamless operations. We’ve gained valuable insights and are now fully aligned with how things work here.”