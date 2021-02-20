Nigerian Breweries Plc is set to reward shareholders of the company with N5.52 billion as dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.

This, according to the board in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, is in line with the Board’s recommendation as the dividend is subject to the deduction of the appropriate withholding tax, and approval by shareholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting slated for 22nd of April 2021.

According to the notification, at the close of trading activities, the dividend declared by Nigerian Breweries on a per-share basis was pegged at 69 kobo per share. This puts the total dividend to be paid to shareholders at N5,517,862,415.19.

The Board of the Company however provided shareholders with the option to receive new shares of Nigerian Breweries, as Qualifying Shareholders have the right of election to receive new ordinary shares in the company instead of the final dividend in cash. This election is required to be made on or before the 10th of April, 2021.

In view of this, the Reference Share Price for the purpose of determining the number of shares due to Qualifying Shareholders who elect for the share option will be a ten-day trading average of the Company’s share price on the floor of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, starting on the 11th of March, 2021