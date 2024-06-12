National Troupe unveils world largest canvas painting portrait of Tinubu

The National Troupe has unveiled a large picture portrait of President Bola Tinubu, as part of activities to mark this year’s democracy day.

The portrait which was unveiled at the Eagles Square during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration parade, is dubbed the largest of its kind in the world.

It was announced at the 2024 Democracy Day event that the project was initiated by the Artefact Gallery, Best Theatre Company and the National Council for Arts and Culture

News continues after this Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement