The National Assembly has transmitted the Amended Electoral Act Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, confirmed the development.

He noted that it was pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Meanwhile, chairman of Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, Senator Kabiru Gaya, has expressed optimism that President Buhari would sign the bill into law.

Gaya reiterated his support for direct primary, adding that it would take democracy to the grassroots.

He explained that the measure would allow people who are card-carrying members of the party to decide who should be their candidate in an election

