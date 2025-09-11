NASENI, NiDCOM join forces to harness diaspora innovations

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging the expertise of Nigerians abroad to drive technological innovation and economic growth at home.

The collaboration was formalised during a meeting between NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, and NiDCOM’s Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Both leaders described the initiative as a timely step to connect local innovators with Nigerian scientists, engineers, technologists, and entrepreneurs in the diaspora.

Halilu outlined NASENI’s flagship projects, including Revolut, a low-cost, real-time payment platform serving thousands of Nigerians; the Innovation Hub and Incubation Programme, which funds home-based and diaspora innovators; and Delta-2, a partnership with the Czech Republic that enters its third phase this September to bring advanced technology collaborations to Nigeria.

He presented two new projects to NiDCOM: a government-backed multi-currency payment system with real-time monitoring, and a diaspora engagement initiative to mobilise skilled Nigerians abroad in science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship for practical, growth-oriented projects.

Dabiri-Erewa welcomed the proposals, noting that NiDCOM’s extensive database of professionals would be instrumental in linking expertise from across the globe. She stressed that the partnership aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at building a more innovative and inclusive economy.

She further invited NASENI to participate in the upcoming 8th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) scheduled for November 11–13, 2025, in Abuja, as a platform to deepen diaspora engagement.

Both organisations agreed to set up a joint working committee to streamline collaboration and design programmes focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), alongside broader diaspora contributions.