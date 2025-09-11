Connect with us

Business

Nigerian stocks extend winning streak as index rises 0.41% on Dangote Cement boost
Advertisement

Business

Africa must triple renewable energy growth to hit 2030 targets, new report warns

Business

Afreximbank, Shelter Afrique seal $1bn deal to boost Africa’s housing, urban development

Education in Nigeria

ERC hails ASUU’s rejection of government loan scheme for university workers

Education in Nigeria

UNILAG denies glitch claims, insists flagged Post-UTME breaches were deliberate

Business

NASENI, NiDCOM join forces to harness diaspora innovations

Business

Dangote Cement pays N3.3trn dividends in 15 years, sets sights on African self-sufficiency

Business

Musk dethroned as Oracle’s Larry Ellison becomes world’s richest man amid AI surge

Business

UNDP, IsDB Institute, AAOIFI boost Islamic finance capacity in Afghanistan

Business

US producer prices dip in August, fueling Fed rate-cut hopes

Business

Nigerian stocks extend winning streak as index rises 0.41% on Dangote Cement boost

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nigerian stocks extend winning streak as index rises 0.41% on Dangote Cement boost

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its positive momentum on Wednesday, as gains in Dangote Cement and 36 other equities lifted the market for the fourth straight session.

The All-Share Index advanced by 0.41% to close at 140,365.36 points, up from 139,796.11 points the previous day. Market capitalisation also appreciated by N360 billion, ending at N88.813 trillion compared to N88.453 trillion.

In total, 768 million shares worth N40.6 billion were traded in 24,837 deals.

Market breadth

The market closed with a positive breadth as 37 gainers outperformed 26 losers.

Top gainers

FTN Cocoa and Chellarams led the advancers’ chart, each rising by the maximum 10% to close at N5.40 and N11.00 respectively. Berger Paints, Sunu Assurance, and Livestock Feeds also posted strong gains of over 8%.

Top losers

On the flip side, May & Baker topped the decliners’ table, shedding 9.97% to close at N16.25 from N18.05. Union Dicon, C&I Leasing, and Thomas Wyatt followed with losses of 9.72%, 7.69%, and 7.04% respectively.

Advertisement

Volume drivers

FCMB emerged as the day’s most active stock, trading 288 million shares valued at about N3 billion in 559 deals.

Nigerian Breweries exchanged 50 million shares worth N3.5 billion in 283 deals.

Aradel traded 43 million shares valued at N23 million across 545 deals.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (176) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (384) Alex Otti (588) Aliko Dangote (110) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (962) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (196) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (293) Olusegun Obasanjo (133) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (654) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (100) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement