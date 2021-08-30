Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule on Monday, dissolved the state’s cabinet, sacking all his Commissioners, Senior Special Advisers and Special Assistants.

The governor who announced the dissolution of the state executive council’s shortly after an executive council meeting, thanked the commissioners and the aides for their sacrifices and contributions to the successes recorded by his administration.

The dissolution has finally laid to rest rumours of eminent cabinet dissolution that had been making the rounds.

The governor, is however, expected to re-appoint some of the sacked members of the cabinet.