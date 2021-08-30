By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Accountants in the Local Government service have been admonished to display utmost integrity, honesty and avoid negligence while discharging their duties.

Chairman, Osun State Local Government Service Commission, Elder Tunde Adedeji, gave the advise today while declaring open a 2-day workshop titled “Placement and Preparation of Salaries and Leave Bonuses of Local Government Employees,” held at the Local Government Service Commission Multi-purpose Hall, Osun State.

Elder Adedeji opined that keeping and interpreting financial reports accurately will, in no small measure, assist in the running of local government councils efficiently.

He noted that it is imperative for accountants in the council areas to be disciplined while engaging in their day to day assignment, stressing the need for them to be able to use advanced accounting software and other computer based tools to work effectively.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinating Director of the agency Bar. Lekan Babalola appreciated the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for approving the training, saying that inspite of the economic situation of the state, the governor is passionate about human and capacity building to improve the performance of the workforce.

Bar. Babalola maintained that the objective of the workshop is to ensure that participants are vast in the computation of monthly salaries, deductions and leave bonuses, as well as the use of Microsoft excel for their financial report, among others.

In his words, the Auditor General for Local Government, Mr Emmanuel Kolapo, explained that it is essential for accountants to be competent, saying that it is important for them to develop their knowledge in their field of specialization in order to be relevant always.

He emphasised that having wrong mentality and approach in financial practices can lead to crisis.