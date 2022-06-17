Names, photos of worshippers murdered in Owo Church attack released, as mass burial begins
Funeral mass for the victims

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has released names and photos of worshippers killed during the terrorist attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Akeredolu, wife, others during the church service

This as the diocese begins mass burial of victims.

Recall that terrorists attacked worshippers at the church, on June 5, killing 40 people and injuring more than 80.

Names and pictures of the victims

The burial service is currently ongoing at the Mydas Resort and Hotel in Owo.

Names, pictures of the victims

Though 40 people were killed, 21 coffins had been brought for the service as family members of other victims are said to have taken them for private burials.

Victims

