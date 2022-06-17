The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has released names and photos of worshippers killed during the terrorist attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

This as the diocese begins mass burial of victims.

Recall that terrorists attacked worshippers at the church, on June 5, killing 40 people and injuring more than 80.

The burial service is currently ongoing at the Mydas Resort and Hotel in Owo.

Though 40 people were killed, 21 coffins had been brought for the service as family members of other victims are said to have taken them for private burials.