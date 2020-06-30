The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC has set up reconciliation committees to resolve party problems in Edo and Ondo states.
The ruling party has been plagued with crisis ever since Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. This eventually led to the dissolution of the party’s national working committee.
However, on Tuesday, the caretaker committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni appointed the following party members into the reconciliation committees;
Edo State Reconciliation Committee
Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON – Chairman
H.E. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN
Fetus Keyamo, SAN
Prof. Tahir Mamman
Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo
Barr. Sanusi Musa
Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila – Secretary
Ondo State Reconciliation Committee
H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello – Chairman
H.E. Sen. Adamu Aliero
Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi
Gambon Magaji, CON
Mr. Jasper Azuwatalum
Hajiya Binta Muazu
Hon. Iquo Inyang
Mr. Shina Pellar – Secretary