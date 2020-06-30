The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC has set up reconciliation committees to resolve party problems in Edo and Ondo states.

The ruling party has been plagued with crisis ever since Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. This eventually led to the dissolution of the party’s national working committee.

However, on Tuesday, the caretaker committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni appointed the following party members into the reconciliation committees;

Edo State Reconciliation Committee

Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON – Chairman

H.E. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN

Fetus Keyamo, SAN

Prof. Tahir Mamman

Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo

Barr. Sanusi Musa

Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila – Secretary

Ondo State Reconciliation Committee

H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello – Chairman

H.E. Sen. Adamu Aliero

Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi

Gambon Magaji, CON

Mr. Jasper Azuwatalum

Hajiya Binta Muazu

Hon. Iquo Inyang

Mr. Shina Pellar – Secretary