The naira depreciated by 0.21 per cent to N387.33 against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Monday.

It opened at N387.46, traded high at N391.25 and eventually closed at N387.33, representing 0.21% depreciation as against Friday’s closing position.

Investors exchanged a total of $112.89 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The Naira closed unchanged at N361.00/$1 and N450/$1 at the official window and parallel market respectively, against Friday’s position.