The naira depreciated by 0.06 percent to N386.75/$ at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Wednesday.

The I&E forex window had opened at N387.32, traded high at N391.35, and eventually closed at N386.75, representing a 0.06% depreciation against the previous day’s closing position.

A total of $103.37 million was transacted through the I&E window.

The Naira at the official window closed at 381.00/$1, unchanged against the previous day’s position.

It was also unchanged at the parallel market at N461/$.