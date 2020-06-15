The Naira weakened by 0.19 per cent to N386.50 against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange Window on Monday.

The local currency opened at N387.46, traded high at N390.00 and eventually closed at N386.50, representing 0.19 per cent depreciation as against Thursday’s closing position.

Investors exchanged a total of $12.45 million through the I&E window.

The Naira at the official window and parallel market closed unchanged at 361.00/$1 and N450/$1 respectively, against Thursday’s position.