The Naira weakened 0.03 per cent to $/N364.43 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Wednesday.

The I&E forex window opened at ₦364.19, traded high at N365.00 and eventually closed at N364.43, representing a 0.03 per cent depreciation as against previous day’s closing position.

Investors transacted a total of $589.06 million through the I&E forex window.

At the parallel, the Naira closed flat at $/₦360, while at the official market it appreciated by 0.02 per cent to $/₦306.95.