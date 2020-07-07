The Naira depreciated 5.54 per cent at the official window on Tuesday closed at 381.00/$1 as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) attempts to unify the country’s exchange rate.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N387.18, traded high at N391.45, and eventually closed at N386.50, to remain unchanged as against the previous day’s closing position.

Investors traded a total of $10.15 million was transacted at the I&E forex window.

At the parallel forex market, the exchange rate was flat at N461/$.