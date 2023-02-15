There was a melodrama in Supreme Court on Wednesday when Edo and Bayelsa States pitched their tents with the Federal Government in suit by other States against the Federal Government on implementation of the Cashless Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN).

Edo, represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). told a panel of seven Justices of the Apex Court that it was in support of the Cashless Policy Regime and sought to be joined as respondent.

Bayelsa State followed suit when through its counsel, Mr Damian Dodo, SAN, it announced support for the Federal Government and applied to be joined as respondent in the matter.

However, six other states, Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Sokoto joined their counterparts, Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara in the legal battle against the Federal Government.

The six States in their respective motions for joinder pitched their tents with the three aggrieved States that initially ignited the legal battle.

Their joinder motion was moved by Mr Samuel Ologunorisa, SAN, and was granted by Justice John Okoro who presided over the matter.

The Court directed the plaintiffs to amend their originating summons to reflect the name of the six fresh plaintiffs.

In the same vein, Bayelsa and Edo, through Mr Damian Dodo, SAN, moved their application for joinder as respondents and was granted by Justice John Okoro following no objection on the issue.

Justice Okoro also directed the Federal Government, Edo and Bayelsa to amend their statements of defense to reflect the new position of the case.

Meanwhile, hearing in the suit has been shifted to Wednesday February 22 following consensus by the parties.

In another drama, River State has filed a separate suit against the Federal Government on the same matter.

Rivers through its counsel, Mr Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, declined to team up with other States, adding that it would prefer to do its case separately.